APGA Loses National Organising Secretary

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has lost its National Organising secretary, Mr Mike Kwentoh.

Kwentoh, a former state chairman reportedly died on December 27, after he had celebrated Christmas with his family members in Onitsha, Anambra State.

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State who is also the Chairman of Board of Trustees of the party in a condolence message expressed shock at his sudden death.

Obiano described Kwentoh as a fine gentleman, staunch party stalwart and a member of the prestigious traditional Agbalanze society in Onitsha.

Grieving over the loss, Obiano lamented that he died at a time that the party and Ndi Anambra needed his wise counsel.

“This is a sad loss for Ndi Anambra and APGA. This tragedy struck at a critical time in the state and country, particularly when the party has been going through turmoil since the last primaries.

Obiano eulogised Kwentoh as a quintessential and charismatic leader, trusted ally and a faithful friend, who played major roles in his famous 21/21 victory at the polls in 2017.

He observed that Kwentoh’s jovial and convivial nature endeared him to many, who crossed his path in life.

“Truly in the midst of life, death surrounds us. Akunwata Mike Kwentoh is dead, but he will be remembered for his legacies and good works in this life,” the governor

said.