PRP Set to Take Power in Kano, says Chairman

By Ibrahim Shuaibu

The Chairman of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in Kano state, Alhaji Sammani Sharif, has said the party has perfected strategies to clinch power from the ruling All Progress Congress.

At a meeting with journalists, Sharif, stressed that his party’s gubernatorial contestant in the state, as well as candidates for other positions are superior to their counterparts, vying for all elective positions.

According to Sharif, PRP has come, with the keys to unlock the good people of Kano from abject poverty that they have been grappling with for some time. He disclosed plans to disburse direct grants to deserving indigenes at the local government level to emancipate them from untold hardship.

”Our campaign would be issue-based, not on personalities, like other political parties. PRP is alive in Kano. We are fielding formidable candidates, who are committed to clinching victory on the platform of the PRP, which is a household name in the ancient city of Kano and beyond. We have the capacity to edge out the incumbent APC-led administration.”

The Chairman emphasized that the PRP has come of age, spanning back to the days of its founder, which took Kano State and suburbs by storm, stressing that the party has been toeing the path of its founder, Mallam Aminu Kano.

He said, to date, PRP remains the only party that sensitizes its flag bearers, so as to conform, with the principles and legacies of the party, pointing out that all its members are law abiding and always monitored whenever they are campaigning, so as to ensure decorum.

While not disclosing its fresh strategies to clinch power from the incumbent administration, he added that the PRP was set to re-enact the ideals of Mallam Aminu Kano, which the people of Kano have embraced.