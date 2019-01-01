Ojikutu Urges Nigerians to Seek Forgiveness, Imbibe Spirit of Charity, Love

A former Deputy Governor of the Lagos State, Alhaja Sinatu Aderoju Ojikutu, has urged Nigerians to seek forgiveness of their failure to ensure that their leaders live up to expectations.

She also urged Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of charity, love and determination to do what is right through non-violent resistance against bad actions of leaders as the nation moves into year 2019.

Ojikutu, in her New Year message released on Monday, said these were essential for the development and growth of the country, and could be achieved with the fear of God.

“The 2019 general election calls for caution and we should eschew violence that could jeopardise the fragile peace in the country.

“This is the time for sober reflection for all and sundry and all hands should be on deck if we are to attain greatness in the comity of nations.

“The forthcoming election should unite us rather than being seen as a ‘do or die’. All the gladiators should know that we have no other country to run into.

“There should be no victor nor vanquished after the election,” she said.

The former deputy governor also said that for Nigeria to be great as a nation, charity, peace, love and tolerance should be the watchword of Nigerians.

“For us to be great as a nation, we must not only imbibe these qualities but we must also put them into practice,” she noted.

Ojikutu reiterated the need for Nigerians to love one another, maintain peace, be tolerance of each other as ways of ensuring the continued existence of the country.

“As we move towards the 2019 general elections, we must remain united and refrain from actions and utterances that can lead to violence and chaos.

“As the whole world looks up to Nigeria to show leadership in the African continent, I call upon President Muhammadu Buhari to show leadership at this defining moment in the history of our great country so that the ‘labours of our heroes past shall not be in vain’.

“And since price for eternal liberty is vigilance, that should be our watchword all the time hence we must be wary of any unusual action in our neighbourhood, so that we continue to nip crime in the bud.”