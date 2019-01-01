I Will Heal the Wounds of Biafra, Olawepo-Hashim Promises

By Nseobong Okon-Ekong

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Trust (PT), Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has said that he will heal the wounds of Biafra if elected president.

The PT candidate spoke in Enugu, at a meeting with various groups in preparation of his nationwide campaign, told the people that current happenings in Nigeria was not what many had envisaged.

He however declared that his presidency would bring unity and harmony among the various divides. He also assured South-easterners that he would bring in measures that will heal the pains felt by the zone and make Nigeria truly united.

Olawepo-Hashim, who also consulted with stakeholders and community leaders in the South East geo-political zone said that his candidature would guarantee equity in the Nigerian federation.

According to Olawepo-Hashim, if elected president, he would create a legislative framework within six months for the creation of one more state in the South-east, so that the region would be in the same footing with the rest of the country.

He said: “the 2019 elections is going to be an unusual election, in the sense that it is almost a referendum on the future of Nigeria, on its peace and stability, on its security, on its continuity and of course, most importantly, about the prosperity of Nigeria.

“The South-east zone is very crucial. The way we handle issues that affect us and are germane to the people would determine whether we will continue to live in unity and peace as an indivisible entity. “And of course, there have been a lot of wounds in this part of Nigeria. People carry a lot of wounds. Just like a lot of communities in Nigeria and states also carry some kind of wounds. But there is no other place in Nigeria where these wounds are so deep as we have it in the South-east of Nigeria.”

He further said: “One of the reasons why killings go on endlessly in Nigeria is the fact that nobody is brought to book when they commit murder. That is why some say the lives of Nigerians have become so cheap. Under our presidency, the life of every Nigerian will count equal.”