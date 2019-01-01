FG Assures on Geoscience Data

The federal government recently received outputs of the deskwork studies done by contractors of Ministry of Mines and Steel Development on Integrated Exploration Projects under the Natural Resources Fund before they resume field work.

The government while reassuring investors of adequate geoscience data, hinted that, the key objective of the exploration projects was to rapidly generate integrated geoscience information in Greenfield and Brownfield settings.

he Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Alhaji Abubakar Bawa Bwari, who spoke on behalf of government noted that, “It is in fulfilment of these that the federal government flagged off this project in September and subsequently set up a 7-man ministerial committee to implement and monitor it.”

According to him, “The committee was given the mandate to ensure strict compliance with the Terms of Reference, oversee the implementation and management of technical aspects of the projects and assist in removing any bureaucratic bottle-necks that may arise.

“The committee is also mandated to liaise with the ministry to ensure timely release of funds, in line with the levels of job completion and contract agreement.”

He said: “It may interest you to know that this project is the first of its kind in the country and is designed along typical exploration phases with time-bound deliverables.