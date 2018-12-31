Telecoms Subscribers Hit 169.1m in November 

By Emma Okonji

Telecoms subscribers’ number across all networks rose to 169.1 million in November 2018, up from 165.2 million as at October same year.

The rise in the figure of subscribers’ number, which was released yesterday by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), also showed an increase in teledensity from 118.03 per cent in October this year, to 120.79 per cent in November same year.

Teledensity is the number of active telephone connections per one hundred inhabitants living within an area and is expressed as a percentage figure. The NCC’s statistics showed that Globacom recorded a total of 1,691,133 new subscribers in November, thus emerging as the most preferred network for new telephone users that month.

According to NCC, in its monthly report, Globacom with 26 per cent of the nation’s subscribers on its network, moved from 41,582,055 subscribers in October to 43,273,188 subscribers in November 2018.

The report further stated that Globacom picked 1,691,133 customers in November, 2018, while 1,323,282 joined MTN and Airtel recorded 849,173 new customers. However, 9mobile did not add any new subscriber during the period.

With these increases, the total number of active subscribers in the country recorded a growth of 3.86 million telephone users, rising from 165,239,443 recorded in October to 169,104,830 in November 2018.

Industry sources attributed the massive increase in Globacom’s subscriber base to the recent network modernisation and optimisation carried out by the company, leading to improved service quality levels across all categories of its services.

In addition, the company’s new product and services including the subscriber’s favourite, Oga SIM, which offers 125 per cent data bonuses to all new data customers, and Glo Yakata, which rewards customers with amazing data and voice benefits every time they recharge their Glo lines, are believed to have contributed significantly in attracting new customers to the network.