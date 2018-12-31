Organisation Lauds Dana Air

The Uyo chapter of the Royal Circle of Friends (RCF) International has described Dana Air’s efficiency and on-time performance at its Cultural and Award day held recently in Uyo.

Registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission, the Royals is a social –cultural, multilingual, and non-partisan group with membership across the country and vocations.

The airline said the President of the organisation, Royal Uduak Okokon, while presenting the certificate and award to Dana Air said, “As part of our yearly rituals of always meeting to review our score card and return the thanks and praises to God for his goodness towards us as individuals and as a group, we wish to also recognize and appreciate individuals and companies that have contributed to the development of our state and have also impacted us positively with their services and activities.

“Let me on behalf The Royals present you this certificate and award as the Best Airline of the Year 2018. This is in recognition of your efficient customer service, good customer relations, passenger handling, and timely day–to-day flight operations which has been observed over time to be in strict compliance with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and International Air Transport Association (IATA).’’

Speaking after receiving the award on behalf of Dana Air, the Uyo Station Manager, Ms Anthonia Aneke said “Dana Air will continue to do its best to offer excellent services and safe flight operations in accordance with standard and recommended practices.

“The people of Akwa Ibom are time-conscious and despite the upsurge in traffic across our destinations at the moment, we have maintained our operational efficiency with an excellent on-time performance and amazing customer and in-flight service. This has endeared us to the good people of Akwa Ibom state making us their choice for air travel.’’

Commenting further, Aneke said Uyo is home to Dana Air considering the number of years we have been flying to the state and our longstanding relationship with the government and good people of Akwa Ibom state speaks volumes.