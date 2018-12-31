MTN Nigeria Unveils Survey to Drive Businesses

By Emma Okonji

MTN Nigeria in partnership with Communication and Marketing Research Group Limited (CMRG), has launched a business tool for customer insight, focusing on delivering a better business experience.

Christened ‘MTN Smart Survey,’ the service offers survey delivery through the USSD channel to MTN subscribers that have been profiled based on specific attributes, such as age, gender, location, among others.

The tool was also designed in a way that rewards customers with N100 MTN airtime upon completion of questions administered through the survey.

The MTN Smart Survey is in line with the established fact that by 2023 governments will begin to explore replacing census with big-data technologies.

That is, the rate at which technology is constantly changing our realities and forcing more organisations like start-ups and the already established organisations to get on board, leveraging data to drive revenue growth.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Enterprise Business Officer, MTN Nigeria, Lynda Saint-Nwafor, explained that businesses and organisations who subscribe to the service would be provided with analysis, reports and recommendations based on the feedback of the respondents through an accredited research agency.

Saint-Nwafor, also reiterated MTN’s commitment to providing tailor made solutions for everyday business challenges.

According to her, “We are excited to know how this platform will help in sharpening business ideas and directions in the Nigerian market and MTN Nigeria remains committed in providing platforms to provide seamless business flow, the MTN Smart Survey is not just a tool but a strategic driver and a real enabler of business performance.”

Guests in attendance from different business sectors in Nigeria were opportune to test the survey platform beforehand to know how this business tool can interest their customers and business at large.

MTN said it would continue to seek ways to contribute to the Nigerian economy by extending its partnership capabilities to brighten the lives of small business owners within the country.