Enugu to Host Blind Football Trial  

The Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu will come alive from January 15 to 20, 2019 when blind football players converge on the former capital city of the Eastern Region for a national trials being packaged by the Nigeria Para-Athletics Federation in-conjunction with the BINA Foundation for Persons with Special Needs.

Secretary General of the Nigeria Para-Athletics Federation, Patrick Abobi, who disclosed this, said the trial is aimed at selecting the players that would represent the country at the forthcoming African Blind football championship in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire later in the year.

He warned that the trials is purely for visually impaired players and is open to all that fall within that category and advised those not connected with blind football to stay clear of the trials.

He appealed for a large turn out of players from where only the very best would be selected to represent Nigeria.

Abobi hinted that provision has been made for free feeding, medicals and local transportation to ease movement of players within Enugu and its environs.

He added that those who excel at the end of the exercise would be selected for the national team and invited to camp towards adequate preparations for the continental football fiesta in Abidjan

According to him, the federation is taking the continental championship very seriously hence the collaboration with the BINA Foundation for Persons with Special needs for an open and transparent trials in Enugu

The Para-Athletic Secretary General therefore appealed to all talented but visually impaired football players to storm Enugu for the exercise and warned that any player that did not turn up for the the trials would not be part of the national team no matter how good he may be.