Bobo Bode-Kayode Passes on at 56

Mrs Osayomwanbo ‘Bobo’ Bode-Kayode Nee Giwa-Osagie is dead. She passed on, on December 20 2018. Born on August 5, 1961, Mrs Bode-Kayode, until her death, was an Executive Director at Omni Medical Centre, Onikan, Lagos. She was the first Female Nigerian Embryologist, an Executive member of the IVF Society of Nigeria and a specialist in child reproduction techniques. During her lifetime, she assisted men and women with fertility problems and difficulties in conception to have babies.

She was an Assistant Pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (Christ the Lord Central Parish) and a health columnist with Saturday THISDAY. She would be buried in London on January 11th at All Souls Church, Langham Place, Regent Street, W1B 3DG.

A statement from her family said: “Bobo was a loving mother. Osayomwanbo will be greatly missed by her family, friends and patients. May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”