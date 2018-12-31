BEDC Gets Commendation over Power Supply Restoration  

Following the restoration of power to Ode Aye town in Okitipupa Local Government area of Ondo South, after a long while, the traditional ruler of Ode Aye, Ondo state, Oba William Akinmusayo Akinlade, the Halu of Ode-Aye kingdom has commended the staff and management of BEDC Electricity Plc (BEDC) for the restoration of electricity to the town.

Flanked by his subjects all in jubilant move after being reconnected, Oba Akinlade was quoted in a statement to have said: “We thank God after a long while light is now on. We thank BEDC. We thank the staff, management and everybody working in BEDC God will bless you all. You will not be put into blackout.”

The citizens who rejoiced along with the Oba equally praised BEDC over the restoration and sang that darkness will no longer be their portion again with the restoration adding, “after all there is now light at the end of the tunnel”

On Monday, the management of BEDC led by the Chief State Head, Ondo/Ekiti state, Mrs. Kunbi Labiyi, had charged the company’s field staff to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that Ode-Aye people enjoy electricity beginning from the 2018 Christmas celebration.

BEDC has announced its plan for the ancient town of Ode-Aye, one of the major communities that have suffered electricity deprivation in Southern senatorial district of Ondo state, with Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, issuing a stern directive through his Technical Committee on Power that everything must be done to end the unacceptable darkness that have enveloped the region in the past twelve years

In the same vein, in fulfilment of its pledge to Ekiti state government, BEDC had on Wednesday also restored electricity supply to some communities in Ekiti state namely; Erinijiyan, Ipole- Iloro and Ikogosi.

The BEDC had recently during a meeting with the Ekiti state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi assured that power would be restored to the tourism corridor of the state before end of December. Communities in the tourism hub which have been out of supply included; Ikogosi-Ekiti host of the Ikogosi Warm Spring Resort, Ipole-Iloro, base of Ariata Waterfalls and Erinijiyan Ekiti.

The CEO had at a press briefing hinted that there was ongoing rehabilitation of Ikogosi/Erinijiyan/Ipole Iloro on Aramoko 33kv feeder, adding that communities in these areas should have more stable power soon.

Allianz Gets Ratings

Ebere Nwoji

Global insurance giant, Allianz has been assigned an -AA (very strong) as best in class insurer financial strength ratings by the Standard &Poor and A+(Suoerior) from A.M Best, both in 2018.

With this, the company has reaffirmed capacity to bear special risks across continents and has reassured its clients across the globe of financial security.

Speaking on the firm’s latest quality service achievement, the Global Head of Engineering at Allianz, Chris van Gend, said this was made possible by the presence of an experienced team of around 4,700 expert staff, from risk consultants to claims specialists.

A statement quoted him to have said as a leading global insurance program provider, Allianz, manages 2500+ lead programs with approximately 19,000 local policies attached.

“Our risk consulting, claims and underwriting teams are among the most technically accomplished of any major insurer and can lead the largest engineering risks and construction projects across the globe, giving us a reputation earned through years of practical experience,” said van Gend.

According to him, Allianz’ Global Corporate and Specialty (AGCS), boasts a network of offices in more than 70 countries plus network partners in other locations that enables them service clients in more than 210 countries and territories worldwide.

He said the Allianz Group – headquartered in Munich, Germany – is one of the world’s leading insurers and asset managers with more than 88 million retail and corporate customers.

According to him,Allianz customers, benefit from a broad range of personal and corporate insurance services, ranging from property, life and health insurance to assistance services to credit insurance and global business insurance.

“The Allianz Group manages over 650 billion euros on behalf of its insurance customers and an additional 1.4 trillion euros of third-party assets. Allianz holds the leading position for insurers in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and in 2017”.

He said the firm, has over 140,000 employees in more than 70 countries and has achieved total revenue of 126 billion euros and an operating profit of 11 billion euros for the Allianz Group.

In July 2018, Nigerian insurer, Ensure Insurance, was acquired by the Allianz Group and rebranded to Allianz Nigeria in December 2018.

