2019: PDP Predicts Victory in Rivers

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the party will win the 2019 general elections in Rivers State as there are no credible alternatives in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement made available to THISDAY yesterday and signed by the Director of Information and Communications, PDP, Emma Okah, the party said it has worked hard, fulfilled promises made and served the people well.

Okah said: “In 2015, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, in his convictions, went round the state and saw the plight of his people, felt their pulse, shared their pain and made promises to turn things around for good.

“The state is more developed today than he met it, hence the 2019 general elections will be between a governor who has earned the trust of the people and others who have no traceable signature.”

While stating that APC was enmeshed in multiple controversies, he said sentiments were running high as to what the people of Rivers State should expect, adding that the responses that were pouring in for the governor showed a good measure of appreciation and gratitude for lifting the state higher.

“There was recession but Governor Wike ran a divine economy, prudently managed resources and provided infrastructure where those who had money failed to. He unchained the judiciary, proclaimed autonomy to the judiciary and granted access to justice” he said.

Okah said those who bore the pain of a caged legislative arm of government, unpaid salary arrears, failed secondary and tertiary medical facilities, anomalies of the last government, etc can attest today that there is a new breeze blowing across the length and breadth of Rivers State since 2015.

On what to expect in the 2019 general elections in the state, Okah said it will be a jamboree and a walk over as there is no credible alternative to the towering political height of Wike as a governor and candidate.

The statement further urged all Rivers voters to be bold enough, vote the PDP and resist the return of those who plundered the common wealth of the people. and sold our patrimony to strangers.