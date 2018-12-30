Military, Borno Govt Working Towards Relocating Baga Residents

The Nigerian Army have cautioned against insinuations capable of causing panic and displacement in resettled communities in Borno.

Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Operation LAFIYA DOLE gave the warning in a statement issued in Maiduguri on Sunday.

Nwachukwu said that the army had received reports indicating that some unscrupulous elements were instigating residents of Bama, Dikwa and Monguno to abandon their homes and relocate to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in the state.

According to him, there is no basis for inhabitants of the affected communities to abandon their homes as such insinuations are instigated for undisclosed reasons.

He said the army and other security agencies would shed more light on the situation at the extraordinary security meeting conveyed by Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno.

“We will like to further state that there is no basis for the people of Bama, Dikwa and Monguno to vacate their respective communities.

“However, troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE in conjunction with Borno State Government are working toward relocating residents of Baga to safer locations in view of the ongoing military operations in the area.

“Members of the public are advised to remain calm as the military is in firm control to guarantee their safety and security.

“We will like to warn that any attempt to cause further panic through false alarm would be viewed very seriously,’’ Nwachukwu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Gov. Shettima had called for a security meeting to scheduled for Monday to address the resurgence of Boko Haram insurgents’ attacks in the past few weeks in the state.

Statistics by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) showed that 2, 046 displaced persons were profiled at IDPs camp in Maiduguri in the past few days due to insurgents’ attack in Baga, northern Borno. (NAN)