Eke: Talented Gymnast Chooses Nigeria over USA

Nigerian gymnast Uche Eke born Maryland has decided that he would rather represent Nigeria instead of the USA as he draws inspiration from the likes of Courtney Dike, Victor Moses, Alex Iwobi and the current trio of Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omeoga. Eke seeks to shatter the glass ceiling by becoming the first African to win a medal in gymnastics at the Olympics, especially with the fact most of his contemporary for the Tokyo Olympics gymnastics events from team USA, are all a step behind him. A sense of loyalty is what drives 21 year old Eke, as he believes he can bring home the coveted gold for his family, nation and continent. Eke has had the opportunity to train with the best in the USA gymnastics team, while pursuing an Engineering degree in the University of Michigan.

With his coaches in the University touting him as the next big thing in gymnastics, this might turn out to be a blessing for Team Nigeria as the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo draws ever closer.

