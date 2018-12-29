Service Chiefs in Maiduguri to Assess Security in Borno

By Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, arrived Maiduguri Saturday with two other security chiefs, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (Army), Air Marshall Abubakar Sadique (Air Force), to assess the security situation in Birmingham State.

The service chiefs and other top military officers arrived Maiduguri at about 1pm in a Nigerian Air Force airplane and immediately went into a meeting at the Air Force Base, Maiduguri.

They subsequently moved to the headquarters of the counter-insurgency operation in the North-east (Operation Lafiya Dole) where they are expected to be briefed on the ongoing war effort in the North-east.

They are expected to move to Baga to assess the situation of things in the town hosting the headquarters of the Multi National Joint Task (MNJTF) that was attacked by Boko Haram a few days ago.

The CDS is expected to brief journalists before departing Maiduguri later Saturday.