Onyekuru Eyes Nigeria’s AFCON 2019 Squad

Galatasaray of Turkey attacker, Henry Onyekuru has admitted that part of his targets for next year is to make Nigeria’s squad to the Africa Cup of Nations.

While pointing out that he wants to continue scoring great goals for his club in the Turkish Super Lig, Onyekuru stressed that he also wants to be at AFCON 2019 and help make Nigerians proud.

Onyekuru said he was delighted to hit a brace last Sunday and a good way to end the year on a high, but says his next target is to make Nigeria’s 2019 AFCON team and winning the soccer showpiece.

He confessed: “It feels good ending the year with a brace and most of all getting the three points at home for the club and fans.

“The national team is also there for me. Part of my target, if not number one, is to make the team, and then make Nigerians proud.

“The target still remains the same: try to score as many goals as I can and also help the team achieve its goals.”