Funke Akindele: Relishing Twin Boys

Star actress, Funke Akindele’s baby birth story is a testimony as she welcomes a set of twin boys with hubby Abdulrasheed Bello. Ferdinand Ekechukwu reports

The news was rife and joyous. The kind that heartened human emotions and interests that popular Nollywood actress Funke Akindele (Jenifa) and her hubby, Abdulrasheed Bello (JJC Skillz) have welcomed a set of twin boys. The couple welcomed their bundles of joy in a US hospital in Los Angeles. Funke’s sister was the first to break the news. It was ethereal in a way, such that’s been long coming though, paved by premonitions, prayers and prophesies that both couple would welcome twins.

“Amen, amen, amen, God I receive your wonderful news in praise. To God be the glory you will be called a mother by your beautiful miraculous twins @funkejenifaakindele my queen and wonderful mother of my children to be.” That was how hubby, rapper JJC Skillz enthused in an Instagram post sometime in 2017.

Though, the singer had revealed that the twin genes run in his family, being that his elder sisters are twins, he would however give reason for the post: “My post on Instagram about my wife having twins was a prophecy from Olowogbogboro. Nathaniel Bassey, a gospel singer and minister, came online and he had the prophecy, so I just tapped into it. If you look at my tweet, you would see what I wrote, I said I heard this news where he gave a big testimony, he gathered people around to pray for my wife and he said that he had a vision that she would have twins and that he will be invited to the naming ceremony next year. I received the good news and I pray it comes to pass.”

The actress’ twin baby story is a testimony of some sort. Before now there had been a pawn prophecy that the graduate of law would remain childless. That was shortly after the effervescent actress lost her pregnancy reported to be twins. A Lagos-based pastor, Olagorioye Faleyimu who has been the butt of jokes since the news, had predicted that the Scene One Film Production owner may not have children of her own, and might end up with another broken home. The so called prophet also warned her husband, JJC Skillz to pray so as to overcome the spiritual issue of women always leaving him.

So one can imagine the torrent of congratulatory messages that flooded the recipients’ social media accounts on Instagram mostly from celebrity friends, fans and family of the artistes few hours after, and almost overran the good news. @Mo ABudu “This is a real season of joy and happiness for us all. It is with the utmost pleasure, excitement and all glory of our Lord that we share in the good news on the birth of our bundles of joy – the baby boy twins of our darling Funke Akindele and her husband @jjcskillz. I am already on the queue to be godmother. God be praised. We ask that God continues to bless them, protect them and favour them greatly now and always.”

@AyMakun “Thank you Jesus for the most wonderful Christmas gift. You have proven yourself again to the world and to my lovely family @funkejenifaakindele and Jjc Skillz. What a bundle of joy! Here comes double the fun, double the joy, double the diapers, and double the noise! We give you all the glory. Congratulations family.” @Basketmouth “Just like chin chin, Chop 1, chop 2. Congratulations Funke Akindeleand Jjc Skillz.”

@FathiaWilliams “God has finally done it. My joy knows no bounds. Congratulations to Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz. I am so happy for you. You are indeed blessed. Iya Ibeji. May good news never cease in your home. I am so happy for you.”@MercyAigbe “Best news of the year! Jehovah overdo …Twins. To God be all the glory!Congrats Funke Akindele and Jjc Skillz on the arrival of your twins! Iya Ibeji mo ba e yo”.

@RitaDominic “Such beautiful news this Yuletide season! Congratulations to Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz on the birth of your twin boys! May God surround your household with his love and blessings! @EniolaBadmus “Mama na two boys. I could not break this news since yesterday because I was super mega happy. Funke Akindele bringing up twins is definitely going to be challenging but I bet your experience is going to be amazing simply because you will be the most caring, loving and nurturing parents the world has ever seen. Congratulations.”

@ToyinAbraham “I’m super happy for you Aunty Funke and Jjc, I’m excited Iya ibeji. This is huge news, I’m happy and I bless God for you. God bless you.” @Lilianesoro “When God said he will perfect all that concerns us! This is a perfect way to testify that his words can and will never return to him void. Congratulations Sis and Brotherly. God bless and keep y’all in peace, love and good health.”

@Nathaniel Bassey “Who is he that saith, and it cometh to pass, when the Lord commandeth it not? Lamentation 3:37. If God says yes, No Man can say no, but even if they say no, their no cannot stop his yes! As cold waters to a thirsty soul, so is good news from a far country (Proverbs 25:25). Congrats to @funkejenifaakindele & @jjcskillz on the arrival of the twins. Indeed God makes things beautiful in His own time. May they grow in Wisdom, Stature and in Favour with God and Man.”

Lending some credibility to the story, the talented actress wrote in her Instagram story, “Thank you Lord. Oluwa e tobi (God is great), I am now being called a new name.” They are the couple’s first children since they tied the knot in a private wedding in the United Kingdom in 2016.

Both entertainment couple had ‘intellectual babies’ shooting the raved Jenifa’s Dairy and ‘Industreet’, a joint project. At 41, the culturally rooted Funke Akindele has not failed, which is one of her greatest fears in life. The other is poverty. The Jenifa Dairy lead cast has been in the industry for close to two decades and has steadily climbed the ladder of success to be an icon in the industry is scared of failing and scared of poverty.