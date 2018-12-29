‘Baro Port  Dredging 85% Completed’  

The dredging of the Baro Port in Niger State which was started by the administration of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan is now 85% completed. Niger state Commissioner for Transport Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed Panti who disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Friday said finishing touches were already being put to the work ahead of its planned inauguration early next year by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said Niger State had contributed immensely to ensure the completion of the project adding that the General Manager of the National Inland Waterways Authority, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora had applauded the support of the state government towards the realisation of the project. Describing it “as a huge capital project” Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed Panti said the completion and commissioning the Baro port dredging would impact positively on the socio -economic lives of the people of the state.

He said government had completed arrangements to boost road transportation in the state with the procurement of 100 vehicles for the State Transport authority, pointing out that 50 of the vehicles would be delivered before the end of January 2019. Similarly the Commissioner disclosed that as part of efforts to reduce casualties on the waterways, government had purchased 3000 life jackets to be used by boat travelers. He said wearing of life jackets by this category of travelers would soon be made compulsory in the state because a law to give it legal backing had been sent to the house of assembly.