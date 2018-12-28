The Men Destined to Start Nigeria’s Rebirth

By ‘Wale Oluwade

Nigeria has obviously dodged a massive grenade. How do I mean? A series of events beginning October 7, in Port Harcourt Rivers State indicate this. First, was the presidential primary of the PDP that took place that day. The free, fair and transparent process was a watershed and unprecedented in Nigeria’s history, at least, since I became politically aware from the early eighties. Second, was the emergence of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the PDP’s presidential candidate in 2019 general elections from the same primaries. And finally, the choice of Mr. Peter Obi as the Vice President/running mate to Atiku Abubakar. These events happening reveal the definite and indubitable hand of God in Nigeria’s political affairs.

I believe in God and more so, in predestination. A time comes when a man meets his destiny. What he does with it, is another thing entirely. It is the moment when opportunity collides with preparation. Two issues have repeatedly crippled Nigeria’s manifest destiny; structural imbalance and social/criminal injustice. The men pre-ordained to start the process of Nigeria’s socio-economic rebirth are Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi and I endorse their candidacy wholeheartedly.

Shakespeare says it this way; “There is a tide in the affairs of men Which, taken at the flood, leads on to fortune; Omitted, all the voyage of their life Is bound in shallows and in miseries. On such a full sea are we now afloat; And we must take the current when it serves, Or lose our ventures.”

The Historic Significance of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi Candidacy

Atiku was VP for eight years under the most competent president in this Fourth Republic. Also, he superintended as chairman of the National Economic Council (NEC), over the major socio-economic strategic decisions taken to reposition both the polity and economy in the post military era; setting up of the EFCC and ICPC, Pension’s Reforms, Banking Consolidation, Telecommunication’s revolution, Civil Service reforms, Power Sector reforms, and so much more. The several strategic sectoral reforms under the Obasanjo/Atiku presidency unquestionably repositioned Nigeria’s economy on sound global footing from the pariah status of the military era. On a personal level, Atiku is an astute and dexterous manager of human and financial resources. It is obvious he has the fabled ‘Midas touch’. He has demonstrated proven capacity in managing and regenerating wealth! Therefore, Atiku Abubakar is the best prepared to be president at this material time based solely on the foregoing. He is different from other candidates whose ambition is anchored on theoretical postulations. As I learnt in my secondary school science laboratory, theory is worlds apart from the practical. Even Emmanuel Macron of France now appreciates the difference.

As for Peter Obi, his value in this ticket, is more of the power of practical example of transformational leadership. I make bold to state that this man is the closest I have seen in public office in Nigeria who approximates the values and character attributes of genuine transformational leaders. He is self-disciplined, modest, prudent with resources, incorruptible, service-oriented, and accountable. The choice of Peter Obi as VP candidate is, perhaps, the best sign yet that God truly cares about this nation and has heard the cries, anguish and sorrows of the tens of millions suffering under excruciating misery and devastation under an incompetent government.

Why is Peter Obi a game changer in 2019 elections? Here is a man who for eight years, unobtrusively revolutionised public governance in Anambra State, which hitherto, was under the firm grip of, bandits and gangsters. His legendary frugality in the use of state finances, exemplary self-discipline, prudent economic management, sense of service that is usually alien in our environment where elected and appointed state officials come to office to be served and waited on is second to none. I am thrilled by Peter Obi as VP choice because for the first time since the demise of the liberation leaders, young Nigeria’s will understand what service-oriented and disciplined leadership truly means. Because of Peter Obi, I am looking at the DMO list of states’ indebtedness and Anambra state has no debt burden which is in stark contrast to all the other 35 states.

The bane of our democracy has been a leadership class that carries on more like conquerors and lords rather than elected servants of the people. Our democracy has stagnated and choked under the crushing weight of a ruling band that is more in love with the benefits and rewards of office than the duties, responsibilities and demands of their offices. A leadership class that is more adept at self-worship and aggrandisement than public service. Our democracy has not delivered tangible benefits for the citizens because of the preponderance of misbegotten rulers who lack the basic values of transformational leadership; patriotism, sacrificial service, self-discipline, sense of history, strong moral convictions, accountability and decorum. All of these values, Peter Obi embodies.

So both of these men have been proven and tested in public office and have demonstrably acquitted themselves highly. This is the reason why I support their bid. Nigeria is at a major crossroads, the issues and challenges we face as nation cannot be entrusted into the hands of neophytes, no matter how beguiling they sound. If Nigeria were France, we could afford to experiment with a Macron, after all the socio-economic issues aren’t as dire. But even in that environment, we see what is playing out now. Moreover, the current occupant of Aso Villa has proven that governance is not for incompetent, ill prepared and untested.

Navigating the Booby Traps

Now, I habour neither illusions nor am I oblivious of the dangers inherent in this historic pairing. The VP position is constitutionally designed to be far more than what is commonly referred to as a ‘spare tyre’ For instance, since the VP is designated chairman of the National Economic Council (NEC), I intend to focus on this role in the second part to this piece. So, these two individuals need each other and are both of commensurate significance to the PDP ticket. Peter Obi is not on the ballot because of politics, religion or ethnic balancing. The widespread acceptance that received his announcement from the rank of educated and enlightened Nigerians validates this assertion.

However, these two individuals are antipodal almost to the extreme. The two men couldn’t be more different in mindset, worldview and personalities. Perhaps what they both have in common are that they are extremely successful business men. Not many realize that Peter Obi has been a billionaire since he was in his thirties. Also, both are essentially democrats. Their differences include; Atiku is more cosmopolitan, liberal and a truly detribalised Nigerian. He is at home everywhere in Nigeria. Peter isn’t exactly on the same level. Atiku believes in the imperial presidency patterned after the US, Peter Obi does not. For while America is a 20 trillion plus USD economy, Nigeria is a nation on economic life-support and tottering on the brink of imminent collapse.

Also, Atiku is a legendary ‘Bobo nice’! He can spend for the world. He is the reincarnated fabled Da’rocha, of Lagos who loves to give money to all and sundry. But Peter Obi is frugal bothering on stinginess. Atiku is a politician by calling, and as the late Funke Adedoyin told me, perhaps the best politician Nigeria ever knew. But Peter Obi is a technocrat in politics. While Peter can’t stand politicians and their strange ways, Atiku revels and thrives in it. Atiku is flamboyant and openly showy of his wealth. Peter is the direct opposite, totally understated and modest to the point of ‘needing deliverance’. He is parsimonious about his wealth, humble and self-effacing. His local name in Anambra is ‘aka gum’ or ‘Araldite’.

So, how these two manage these delicate fault lines remains to be seen. I can only hope for their sakes and the sake of the tens of millions of Nigerians suffering and dying all over the nation, our children unborn, and their own names and reputations, they get it right and manage their differences well.

This writer can be at @WaleOluwade