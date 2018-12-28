TETFUND Boss Donates N5m to Kano Market Fire Victims

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Executive Secretary of Tertiary Educational Trust Fund (TETFUND), Dr. Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, Thursday has donated the sum of N5million to the victims of last fire incident in Kurmi Market, Kano.

Announcing the donation during a sympathy visit to the market on behalf of the federal government, Bichi and Director General of Buhari Support Group, said President Muhammadu Buhari was very much disturbed with the fire incidence, and prayed Almighty Allah to recoup what was lost.

He said when they heard about the fire and flood incidence, they became agitated in view of the difficult situation which the people would find themselves. “Since then, we have been making contacts with other people on how to mobilise support and assistance to cushion the effect,” he stated.

Bichi who is also the Director General of One-2-Tell-10, a Buhari support group, announced a donation of N2 million on behalf of the group and N3 million donated by friends of the President Buhari government.

He said the N3 million donated by the anonymous philanthropists is to be shared to 60 petty traders whose capital bases do not exceed N50,000 while the N2 million donated by the political group is to be shared equally among the victims of the fire and flood in the market respectively.

He also promised to mobilise further financial support and assistance to the victims, promising to reconstruct the collapsed bridge in the market.