RCCG Lagos Province 44 Reiterates Commitment to Youth Development

Mary Nnah

The leadership of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Lagos Province 44, has reiterated its readiness to continue adding value to the youths through its numerous christian social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

It also restated its desire to make the youths rediscover themselves and be useful to the society through skills development, thereby contributing immensely to efforts by the government to tackle unemployment.

One of such activities, according to the Pastor in Charge, Amos Emovon, is the annual Pastor Amos Cup, the final of which took place in Lagos at the weekend.

He noted that the event, which was in alignment with the evangelical and youth empowerment drive of the mission, “is one of our social investments to harness the innate talents of the youths around our 150 parishes in Lagos and an enabling environment for the fulfilment of their passion and potential”.

The finals of the tournament attracted dignitaries and special guests including the Special Assistant to the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (SATGO) on Missions and the Pastor in Charge of Region 19, Pastor Brown Oyitso, who commended the effort of Emovon, and his able team for blazing the trail in the region in sports, by identifying this great need, and for the effort geared towards satisfying it.

“We strongly believe that through this effort, hope is gradually being restored to the desperate, despairing, despondent, disheartened, and depressed youths within the neighborhood of our province, who would rather engage themselves in drugs and other nefarious and reprehensible activities that has ruined most lives, too numerous to mention”, he said.

Also, Emovon, in appreciating all the dignitaries, commended the teams for displaying exciting football skills, while hoping that this CSR initiative will help the youths to fulfill their potentials.

Quoting from Mark Twain, he said “Make it a point to do something everyday that you don’t want to do; this is the golden rule for acquiring the habit of doing your duty without pain.

“For us at Lagos Province 44, we are wired to be intentional, deliberate in investing in the social good within our communities without pain and we thank God for the modest achievements thus far.”

He listed previous mega CSR interventions of the province to include supply of medical equipment to Randle Children Hospital, equipping and commissioning of an ICT Laboratory for Aguda Junior Grammar School, renovation and donation of security equipment to four divisional police stations in Surulere, renovation of the dinning hall, kitchen and boys hostel of Modupe Cole Memorial Child Care and Treatment Home, provision of exercise books, science text books to Epetedo High School, skills acquisition and empowerment of over 350 unemployed /underemployed people and donation of neo-natal equipment to Massey Street Children Hospital, Lagos.

Others include widows empowerment, bursary awards to indigent students, back to school kits impacting over 10,000 pupils, eye testing, provision of glasses and surgery for the elderly around Lagos Island, provision of boreholes to several communities, provision of street lights, monthly feeding within the province communities, various medical/health awareness interventions, etc.