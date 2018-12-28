Ndidi Targets 70th EPL Appearance for Leicester City

Duro Ikhazuagbe with agency report

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, is set for a historic 70th appearance in the English Premier League for Leicester City tomorrow when they host Cardiff City in a match-day 21 game at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester is seventh on the log behind Manchester United on 28 points from 19 matches.

The former RC Genk player in Belgium’s topflight joined the Foxes from in January window of 2017.

The combative midfielder has succeeded in establishing himself as a key player for Leicester City, starting 68 of the 69 games he has played for the club in the Premier League.

He made his debut on January 14, 2017 in the Foxes’ 3-0 loss to Chelsea.

On Saturday, the Nigerian will be seeking to make his 19th start in 20 appearances for Leicester City so far this term and possibly add to the only goal he has scored this season.

The Nigerian starred in the back-to-back wins against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last weekend and Manchester City on Boxing Day and a third victory on the bounce will give him his 27th win in the EPL in 70 games.

Ndidi has been yellow carded 10 times and got the marching order twice.

In April this year, Ndidi beat compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho, Demarai Gray and Ben Chilwell to emerge as the best young player at Leicester City.

It was the second time Ndidi will win the young player award after he won it in his first season.

Interestingly, while Ndidi is enjoying regular playtime, his Super Eagles teammate, Kelechi Iheanacho who joined the Foxes from Manchester City has not been that regular on the starting line up.

Iheanacho was signed by Premier League club Leicester City on a five-year contract on 3 August 2017, for a reported £25 million fee.

He made his debut for the club in a 4–3 defeat to Arsenal on 11 August 2017. He scored his first goal for Leicester in an EFL Cup tie against Leeds United on 24 October 2017.

On 16 January this year, Iheanacho became the first player in English football to be awarded a goal due to VAR, as the referee deemed that the player had been incorrectly ruled offside for his second goal. The goal was Iheanacho’s second in a 2–0 win over Fleetwood Town in the FA Cup Third Round replay.

Ahmed Musa was the third Super Eagles player at Leicester after switching to the English team from CSKA Moscow. But in the bid to have regular starting shirt elsewhere, Musa left Leicester for Al Nassr FC in Saudi Arabia.