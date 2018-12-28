Igbo Monarchs, Leaders End Osu Caste System Friday

The controversial Osu caste system will end in south-east states as the final ceremonies for its abolition holds in Nri, the ancestral home of the Igbo nation Friday.

The protracted plan for the spiritual exercise was initiated more than six months ago by Nollywood actor, Joseph Okechukwu’s Celibacy International in partnership with the Nri ruling dynasty and received the support of traditional rulers, church leaders and civil society organisations who queued behind the December 28 ceremony in Agukwu Nri.

The Obi of Idumuje Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Charles Chukwunwike Anyasi III, who confirmed his attendance with his entire cabinet in a statement, disclosed that he would be launching a historic book in which he traced the origin of the Anioma people of Delta State to Agukwu Nri.

“I have been in contact with Mr. Joseph Okechukwu of Celibacy International on this issue…I wholeheartedly believe in the total eradication of this evil and therefore willing to partner along,” he said.

“I have agreed on the proposed presentation of my book, Anioma: Resolving the Identity Crisis” at the event. Let me state right away that, by divine orchestration, this book, written 11 years ago, has been produced with the intention, among other things, to highlight the interesting parallels between Nri and most of Anioma land, particularly my own kingdom”.

The Ohu, Ume and Osu caste systems are obnoxious practices in the Southe-east and much of the South-south regions of Nigeria, which has torn families and friends apart for generations. The Osus are allegedly dedicated to deities (Alusis) while the Ohus are said to have inherited slavery or servitude in perpetuity. Neither Osu nor Ohu is allowed to intermarry with the so called Amadi (the freeborns) in communities where these practices are upheld.

The December 28 proposed abolition of these obnoxious practices at the ancient kingdom of Nri, in Anambra State is seen worldwide as the most robust effort until now, to summarily abolition the divisive practices. People from all works of life are expected at the upcoming event. The event convened by Celibacy International in conjunction with Njikota Umunri worldwide and Eri Dynasty Traditional rulers has been widely publicised and generally accepted and endorsed by all Igbo sociocultural organisations, including World Igbo Congress, Alaigbo Development Foundation, Ohaneze Ndi Igbo, Lower Niger Congress, Global Igbo Alliance, Igbo Civil Societies Coalition, etc. Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Scripture Union (SU), the Methodist church, Anglican Church, Catholic Church etc. have equally endorsed overwhelmingly and shall all be in attendance.