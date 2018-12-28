IBB: Shagari, a Dependable Bridge Builder

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

Former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, has described former President Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari as a “Democratic and bridge builder”

Babangida said, in a condolence message on the death of Shagari released on Friday night, that the deceased was also a detribalised Nigerian.

In the message which he personally signed General Babangida extolled the virtues of the second republic president saying “Shehu Shagari was a great patriotic leader and an accomplished gentleman, at first a teacher, an administrator, a technocrat and an honest, decent, unassuming, simple Nigerian Leader.