Vanessa Obioha

At a time when most artistes are saving their energy for a one-night show, singer and songwriter Adekunle Gold dove into the uncharted waters and created a style that could only be peculiar to him. For three nights, the ‘Ire’ crooner performed to his music fans who crawled out from many parts of the city to witness his dynamic show.

Since he released that heart warming ballad ‘Sade’ in 2014, the former YBNL artiste has continued to push the envelope, creating sounds that are unique and pleasant to the ears.

At his three-night show at Terra Kulture, he didn’t fail to amaze. Playing with his 79th element band, Gold proved to the audience why everything he touches turns to gold. From posing as a rock star with his guitar slung over his shoulders to trying his hands on the wheels of steel. Whatever character he chose to play at the last night of his show, the ‘Ire’ crooner endeared the crowd more to himself.

The beauty of Gold’s musicilal prowess is his stage craft. Only few artistes are blessed with that rare talent. He literally enjoys himself on stage, endearing the audience with his lyrics and dance moves. On that stage, every other person is forgotten except Gold.

One of the highlights of the night was the emotional rendition of ‘Damn Delilah’ which he performed with a lucky fan. The song which is about exes had the fan calling her ex on stage, who unfortunately didn’t pick her call.

After their performance which elicited teary eyes, the fan became the crowd’s fan as they yelled an expletive at her ex.

Over the course of his residency, Gold was joined by singers Aramide, WurLD, Dyo and Sir Dauda. Fans were also surprised with performances from singer/songwriter Falz and an extremely rare sighting of musical legend Aşa. In addition, Gold shared the stage for the first time with his mentor, Olamide, who initially signed him as a YBNL Nation

export.

The three-day event was a remarkable way for Gold to end the year which has been a good one for him in a way. First, his sophomore album ‘About 30’ got critical acclaim and he also got a Grammy recognition as a potential nominee in the World Music category. If anything, Gold has proved to his fans and other doubting Thomases that he got the golden touch.