ANP Presidential Candidate, Shittu Mourns Badeh

Femi Solaja

Alliance National Party (ANP) Presidential candidate, Moshood Shittu, has mourned the death of former Chief of Defence Staff, Alex Badeh, and expressed concern over the incessant killings of military personnel in recent time.

In a statement sent to THISDAY yesterday, the presidential hopeful further tasked President Muhammadu Buhari not to treat the brutal murder of the Defence chief just like others that ended without any body brought to justice.

According to him,: “The death of Badeh needs to be investigated and the killers must be brought to face the law. The present government needs to explain to Nigerians what is happening.

“This is the third high ranking military personnel being murdered in cold blood and we in Alliance National Party condemn the perpetrators of this dastardly act, at this time the country is preparing for an election and people are condemning any form of violence at this time,” he stated.

He noted further that the reoccurrence of situations like this could post a major threat to the security of the election and could bring about fear that could discredit the election and put the country in bad light before the international community who are very much interested in the happenings in the country.

“We are looking forward to an error free electoral process but incidence like this will no doubt be a stumbling block to the credibility of the whole electoral process and it would be a bad publicity to the country that is struggling to put its head above the water in both economic and socio/political trauma,” he noted.

Shittu however, consoled the family of the bereaved and other families who had lost their loved ones lately.