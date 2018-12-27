Owa Secondary School Alumni to Launch N25m ICT Project

The Owa Secondary School Alumni Association has disclosed its readiness to launch a N25 million ICT project to facilitate teaching and learning for students of the school as the world is now driven by technology.

The president of the Association, Mr. Nwokok Felix, stated this in a statement made available to THISDAY Wednesday.

Felix noted in the statement that the project is a timely intervention to the secondary school aimed at increasing the awareness of ICT as the world is clearly been driven by technology, adding that the disruptive tendencies of digital age, if properly harness, will reduced unemployment among the youths.

The statement further revealed that the launching would hold in the school playground in Owa-Oyibu, Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State on December 31, 2018, by 10a.m. with some eminent personalities expected to herald the occasion to raise fund for the project.

According to statement, “The Alumni Association of Owa Secondary School will launch aN25 million ICT project to support its Alma mater. The gesture is to enable all members of the association give back to the school through the project, and as the world is now driven by technology, if properly harness, will reduce unemployment in the country.

“The launching which will hold on the school playground by 10a.m., is expected to have important dignitaries, launchers and others at the event aimed at such a noble cause.”