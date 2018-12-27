itel Mobile Empowers 6000

By Kayode Fasua

No fewer than 6000 persons who include rural dwellers, orphans and school children have benefited from the week-long ‘Love Always On’ campaigns of itel Mobile, as part of the telecommunication outfit’s corporate social responsibility (CSR).

The CSR programme took place in Abuja, Lagos, Ibadan, Port Harcourt, Kano, and Kaduna, with a warm reception in every community visited, a statement by the outfit informed.

“It is hard to find companies that understand the importance of giving back to the communities that define them. For itel Mobile, the essence of taking a bold initiative to provide infrastructural and basic amenities for the communities surrounding the brand has proved to be a vital aspect of its core values and existence.

“As a brand that aims to improve the educational and health system in Nigeria as well as fight hunger/poverty, the itel Christmas ‘Love Always On’ campaign made a nationwide donation to tackle these social issues in all regions, spreading love to families in various communities with over 500 pieces of pens, 500 pieces of school bags, book materials and water bottles, 400 pieces of pencil-cases, 1000 pieces of tomato paste, over 80 cartons of noodles, clothes, foodstuffs, toiletries among others,”the authorities added.

Commenting on the brand’s CSR campaigns this Yuletide season, Oke Umurhohwo, itel’s Marketing Communications Manager said:“At itel Mobile, we are proud to be a part of the communities we serve through our involvement in local charities, youth sports, and events that inspire the world. Giving back is an essential part of who we are. We don’t just aim to provide smartphones for everyone but also grow deeper and wider in community outreach in the coming years, touching over a million lives in 2020.”

The ‘Love Always On’ CSR campaign train also made stops in several cities, “enriching their lives, and equally putting smiles on their faces.”

It made a visit to Nasarawa Orphanage Home, Kano State on December 15, 2018 where foodstuffs and gift items like itel notebooks, water bottles, Christmas shopping bags were shared. As a smartphone brand, itel let the children in the orphanage know the mobile phone and find a way to communicate with the world.

Also, the children at Christabel Kids British International School, Obosi, Anambra State were not left out too on experiencing itel’s love at Christmas.

Earlier, however, the itel team spread the love to Our Lady of Fatima Primary School, Ayingba in Kogi State, where pupils were provided with educational materials and treated to a little Xmas party.

“itel Mobile spreading the love this Christmas season is a life-changing experience for everyone involved in the community outreach, as it is in times like this that one starts to tide over the insignificant and immaterial things and appreciate the bigger picture.

“Nevertheless, it is exciting to see how itel Mobile incorporates Sustainable Development Goals into its core business strategies, making it a brand that doesn’t just provide smartphones for everyone but also cares deeply for the needs of its consumers and society at large.

“There is no doubt, these CSR initiatives taken by the brand is yielding results to improve the quality of living for Nigerians, not only in Lagos, but also across other states in the country,” Umurhohwo, itel Mobile’s image-maker, enthused.