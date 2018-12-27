Importance of Setting Goals

The trouble with not having a goal is that you can spend your life running up and down the field and never score’ – Bill Copeland

You know the popular end of the year feeling you get? Oh what have I achieved this year? Did i do anything right with my year? Did I meet up with the resolutions I set for myself and so on? Coincidentally, you stumble on an instagram post or a podcast asking you for your New Year resolution or what you achieved this year since 2018 is so close to its end. Now everything becomes clear and you start to ask yourself if you really stayed true to your goals. 80% of the people I have met always have New Year resolutions. These New Year resolutions are either written down by some while some others just wing it. But the question is did you really accomplish all that you said you would while you were curating your resolution? Often times, we get lost as the day go by because we forget these goals and just live our ‘best lives’ because we don’t think it is necessary to follow these goals.

Okay, I’m pretty sure it is kind of cliché when you hear someone talking about the importance of goals and its definitely not going to be the last. But clichés aside, understanding the importance of goal setting and knowing how to set goals for yourself is crucial to accomplishing great things in your life.

What really is goal setting?

According to the business dictionary, a goal is a ‘desired result a person or a system envisions plans and commits to achieve a personal or organizational desired end-point in some sort of assumed development’. Many people endeavor to reach goals within a finite time by setting deadlines. In more understandable words, any planning you do for the future in spite of what it is, is a goal. So the next time you are planning on doing the weekly chores or decide on watching the latest block buster movie after work, always keep in mind that these small tasks account as goals and while it seems insignificant you are goal setting.

Goal setting is like a map, the bigger picture is always the destination. Goals should be straightforward and emphasize what you want to happen. Goal setting will give you direction and help with your motivation and self-confidence in your performance. The map will help you track your development towards reaching your full potentials.

Do you set goals for yourself? What are your goals for the next 1 year? How about 3-10 years from now? What do you really yearn for? What are your aspirations in life? Goal setting is the first step of successful goal achievement. It marks your first point toward success. It is when you make the first move, basically when you switch from a passive state to being involved in life.

Why set goals?

Goals propel you forward

Having a goal written down with a set date for accomplishment gives you something to plan and work for. A written goal is an external representation of your inner wants. It is a daily reminder of what you need to accomplish.

I believe we all experience scenarios when we set our minds to something, we get excited and put in all the energy and then motivation starts to wane. Having goals that you can focus on and visualize helps you better connect with your inner desire and gives you the required energy you need to work through periods where your focus inevitably starts to wane.

Imagine playing a dart game without being given a target. Where would you aim? You might aim at any random point on the board but why would you aim there? And what would the purpose be? This is a literal example of what life is without a goal or target in mind. It could be pointless and might end up being a waste of energy and effort.

You can have all the skill set and potential in the world but without focus your abilities are as good as nothing. You can’t achieve anything unless a goal is focusing your effort because at the end of the day goals are what give you direction in life. By setting goals for yourself you give yourself a target to shoot for. The sense of direction is what allows your mind to focus on a target and rather than waste energy shooting aimlessly, allows you to hit your target and reach your goal.

Goals allow you to measure your progress.

Goal setting allows you to measure your progress; you have a bench mark to compare with. Take this scenario for example; i had a friend whose goal was to write a book in 2018 with a minimum of 400 pages. He starts writing everyday and works really hard however, along the way he loses track of how many more pages he has written and how much more he needs to write. So rather than panicking or stressing over this issue, he simply stops and counts the number of pages he has already written and he instantly determined his progress and knows how much further he needs to go. You see how goal setting helped in this situation right?

Goal makes you accountable

Having goals makes you accountable. At this point, you are not just merely talking about your goals; you are now obligated to act. Accountability here is for you, not anyone else. No-one knows the goal you set. Some people also don’t stand to gain even if you achieve your goals. By setting specific targets, you can easily see if you are on track and if not what to do about them.

When i started my company Image boosters two years ago, i set goals such as to get a certain number of clients, to hit a certain number on my social media pages and also to have returning customers. This made me accountable to these targets. Each week, i would monitor my performance while working on my plan. If i found myself falling short, i knew i had to change my strategy/tactics; i would take necessary steps to address it. I would sit to think about the things i was spending too much time on (basically the time wasters) and identify the 80/20 actions to achieve my goals. Doing so helped me grow my business very quickly and with a few months i was able to turn my passion into my full time career.

Goals help you reach your full potential

Without goals, you default to a routine of activities that makes you feel safe and comfortable. This familiarity is the nemesis of growth. It denies you from tapping into your full potential. Setting goals helps you set target to strive towards. These targets make you venture into new places and new situations that put you into growth mode. Goals make you stretch beyond your normal self and reach new heights. For example, setting a weight loss target helps you know is your actions have been effective in losing weight likewise when you set career goal, you ensure you are not settling for anything less than what you desire.

Goals help you get the best out of life

You know the popular phrase ‘I’m out here living my best life’ Goals ensure that you get the best out of life. Whether you want this or not, time will in your life. In 5 years you will be 5 years older. Goals with specific measure and target date ensure that you are maximizing your experience on earth. If you have already discovered your life purpose or what you intend on making out of life, your goals will help you get the best out of it.

Imagine this: The world is your own. There are millions, billions of things you can do, experiences you can have and people you can encounter. There are endless possibilities of what you can accomplish. What if you can do whatever you want? What do you want to do and experience in your life? What do you want to achieve? Set your goals! Make them happen! And watch as you live the ‘BESTEST’ life ever.

Start setting goals

Now i want you to take a little time out and ask yourself, what are my goals for the upcoming year? What do i plan to achieve the best quarter or the first half?

If you just take some time out to set your goals, i guarantee you that you will definitely experience more growth as an individual. By just spending a few minutes to articulate some aspirations that have been in your mind, you will experience more progress in your life a year from now than if you don’t.

