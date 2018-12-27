Immigration Promotes 1,899 Personnel, Inaugurates Plateau Command HQs

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has approved the promotion of 1,899 personnel to various ranks.

The Comptroller General of the Service, Muhammad Babandede, approved the promotion after a promotion exercise organised for the affected personnel.

A statement signed by the NIS Public Relations Officer, Sunday James, said the Service approved the promotion of 13 personnel from the rank of Assistant Inspectors of Immigration to Inspectors of Immigration.

Also, 594 personnel were promoted from Senior Immigration Assistants to Chief Immigration Officers and 949 were promoted from Immigration Assistant 1 to Senior Immigration Assistant.

Similarly, 329 were promoted from Immigration Assistant 2 to Immigration Assistant 1 while 14 personnel got promoted from Immigration Assistant 3 to Immigration Assistant 2.

Babandede, the statement said, called on the promoted personnel to remain loyal even as he admonished them to eschew all forms of corrupt practices while maintaining discipline and high ethical standards.

The CG has restated the commitment of his administration to ensuring that officers and men of the service are provided with safe, secure and decent office accommodation across the country.

He stated this during the inauguration of the newly completed NIS ultra-modern office complex in Plateau State command, Jos.

Babandede said: “The provision of decent work environment is the least demand employees can make on their employers if productivity and work place harmony are to be achieved. It is in the light of this that the present management would stop at nothing to have a safe, secure and decent office accommodation for its workforce across all the formations.”

The event boated of multi- sector professionals who included Mr. Austin Avuru, Chief Executive Officer of SEPLAT Petroleum, Ms Anne Rinu, Head, Property, Standard Chartered Bank, Mr. Andre Ugarov, Partner PwC, (Research & Consulting), Mr. Frank Aigbogun, Publisher, BusinessDay, and Esiri Agbeyi, Partner, PwC.