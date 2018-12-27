Group Organises Innovation Challenge

The organisers of the USPF ChangeMaker Challenge 2018, has said the competition will hold between January 25th and 27th, 2019.

According to the organisers, the innovative ICT solution and entrepreneurship development project would provide an avenue for self-expression and creativity among technology start-ups, through the use of modern technologies.

“This is a Hackathon and Incubation event where people with technology backgrounds and business vision, come together, form teams around a problem or idea, and collaboratively code a unique solution from the scratch. These solutions are usually in the form of websites, mobile apps, Internet of Things (IOT), robotics and more,” the organisers said in a statement.

According to them, a total cash prize of over N3,500,000 would be won in addition to transportation subsidies for applicants that apply early.

The Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF), an arm of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), which is the major driver and financier of the ‘ChangeMaker Challenge’, initiated the idea some few years, and it is currently in the third season of the Changemaker Challenge.

“This is an innovative competition for persons who have ideas on how to apply technology in solving problems. The theme for the Changemaker Challenge 2018 is “The Future Is Here: Disrupting Legacy Ecosystem with Technology,” USPF said in a statement, while encouraging Nigerians with relevant solutions that could address specific challenges, to apply at www.uspfchangemaker18.ng and stand a chance to develop their idea.

The Hackathon, according to USPF, is open to all Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 45, and that interested persons below the age of 18 would require their parents/guardians to fill out a permission slip and accompany their ward to the event.