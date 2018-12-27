BCN, Google Collaborate to Bring Free Wi-Fi to Abuja

In a move to foster internet connection in Nigeria, Backbone Connectivity Network (BCN), in partnership with Google, has launched a free, high-speed and public Wi-Fi hotspot in Abuja.

The station, which was launched recently, was the kickoff of Google’s intention to rollout free internet service in Northern Nigeria, as it was launched in three strategic parts of the federal capital territory (FCT), including Wuse Market, Enab Plaza, and Banex Plaza.

BCN owns and operates a network of over 2,000 km of fibre optic broadband cable including having the largest broadband fibre infrastructure in Abuja serving telecommunication operators, Network Broadband Carriers, Internet Service Providers (ISP’s), business enterprises and retail households.

CEO of BCN, Mr. Ibrahim Dikko, who emphasised the societal impact of the BCN-Google partnership to bring free Wi Fi to consumers, spoke on the excitement of some young men that were wheelbarrow pushers in Wuse market and their desire to learn about Wi-Fi availability and free access to the internet on their devices.

He stated that BCN would work with Google to activate more sites in Abuja and the Northern Region in 2019.

Dikko, who informed the guests comprising representatives of key government agencies such as Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Rural Electrification Agency (REA), National Immigration Service (NIS), National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Ministry of Communications, Ministry of Transport and the US Embassy, said BCN, through Fleek Networks Limited, the North West InfraCo licensee, plans to build approximately 10,000 km broadband fibre optic network commencing in 2019, linking about 200 points of access across all local government areas in the seven North Western States namely Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara, which would be integrated with BCN’s Tier III Data and Co-location Centre in Kaduna.

“We strive to bridge access gaps by providing the requisite infrastructure, one that can yield the quality of service the customer desires and one that enhances Digital Inclusion,” Dikko said.