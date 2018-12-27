Allow God to Choose Who Governs Ogun in 2019, Obasanjo Tells Amosun

Says Buhari will address him as ‘sir’ till he dies

Femi Ogbonnikan in Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has advised Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State to allow God decide the next governor of the state.

The former president has also declared that President Muhammadu Buhari will refer to him as “sir” till he dies.

Obasanjo stated this yesterday at this year’s edition of Ibogun-Olaogun Day celebration in Ibogun, Ifo Local Government Area of the state, where Amosun was also in attendance.

Obasanjo said his choice and that of Amosun did not align regarding who would become the next governor of the state in May 2019.

Obasanjo and Amosun were in agreement that power should shift to Ogun West senatorial district which is yet to produce a governor for the state since its creation over 42 years ago.

The elder statesman, however, advised the people to support whoever emerges governor at the end of the race.

He cautioned politicians against sponsoring violence in the state, declaring that there is no reason for Ogun State not to have a peaceful election.

He described Amosun as his brother who would remain dear to his heart till he dies, but said on the issue of the present political journey in the state, their choices may not and do not align.

“I have made my choice. It may not be in tandem with yours (Amosun). Let my choice be and let yours be and let God decide and whoever gets there let all of us support him.

Obasanjo said this is because of the role he played in the president’s victory in the 2015 presidential election.

Obasanjo said if not for his support for Buhari, he would not have won the election.

The elder statesman said having shed his blood for the country, he is qualified to speak to Buhari on matters of governance.

“I know Buhari and he too knows me. Till the day I die, Buhari will continue to address me as ‘sir.’ In 2015, if I didn’t support Buhari, he wouldn’t have won the election,” Obasanjo said.

“I have what it takes to correct him. Nigeria should not be in the position we are today. Nigeria can be better. God has given us all that we need.

“I am qualified to speak against Buhari. One, I have done it before. Two, I have shed my blood for this country. Even my biological son has shed his blood. Why can’t I speak about what is best for this country? I am doubly qualified to do that.”