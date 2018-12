Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Terrorist group, Boko Haram, launched an attack in Thlaikhalama village, in Borno State, killing one person and burning many houses.

The attack took place Sunday night.

Thlaimakalama village is barely 30 kilometres away from Chibok Local Government Area.

Local sources told journalists that no fewer than six houses were burnt, while one person was killed in the attack.