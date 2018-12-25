Ogun APC Deputy Governor Candidate Solicits Support for Party

By Segun James

The Ogun State deputy governorship candidate for All Progressives Congress (APC), Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, has solicited the support of her home constituency for the party in the elections.

Salako-Oyedele who made the plea when she was received by the people of Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun state at Ota, she that the APC is determined to be the change that the people have been yearning for.

Salako-Oyedele who is the running mate to Prince Dapo Abiodun, expressed gratitude to her constituency for their support, while also informing them that Abiodun has plans to alleviate the plight of the people of Ogun State in the areas of health, education, pension and economic empowerment.

On healthcare, she informed them that their administration will provide free healthcare for children within the ages of 0 and 6 years, while also revamping existing healthcare facilities and constructing new ones.

She also informed the people that an Abiodun led government be introducing free education from for pupils in Primary 1 to JSS 3, while old and dilapidated school structures will be revamped and new ones constructed.

Salako-Oyedele also informed them that the APC administration will come to the aid of teachers, who have been clamouring for improved cooperative societies and better working conditions. “We will help them deliver that,” she said.

Concerning pensioners, she said their administration will ensure timely payment of gratuities and pensions. From an economic empowerment perspective, she also informed that their administration will be enabling the women of Ogun State with interest-free, collateral-free loans for micro and small business enterprises in a project that will be tagged Oko’wo Dapo.

Her position in the APC marks the first time that Ado-Odo/Ota LGA will produce a topline political candidate. Before now, no governor or deputy governor has ever emerged from the LGA. Yet, history has it that the LGA accounts for a large chunk of votes that have produced leaders of the state till date.

According to her “the state’s APC governorship candidate has recognised this and decided to compensate the LGA with a deputy governorship candidate and he personally requested for a female candidate in this respect.”