Lobi Stars in Pot Four as Foes Emerge on Friday

Femi Solaja with agency report

While Rangers International of Enugu still have another hurdle to cross before reaching the group stage of CAF Confederation Cup competition,

Nigeria’s representatives in the CAF Champions League competition, Lobi Stars of Makurdi, will know their opponents in the group phase tournament on Friday when the draw ceremony holds in Cairo, Egypt.

Lobi Stars, the Pride of Benue would be playing in the money-spinning phase of the competition for the first time since 2000 after knocking out Kenya’s Premier league champions Gor Mahia 2-0 at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium on Saturday to qualify via the away goal rule after the game tied 3-3 on aggregate.

CAF confirmed on its Twitter handle yesterday that the Nigerian representative is in Pot Four alongside JS Sauora of Algeria, Ismaili of Egypt and Simba Lions of Tanzania.

Pot One consists of former winners of the competition namely; Esperance of Tunisia, TP Mazembe of Congo Democratic Republic, Wydad of Morocco and Al Ahly of Egypt.

In Pot Two are Club Africain of Tunisia, Mamelodi Sundown of South Africa, Horoya of Guinea and Vital O of Burundi while in Pot Three are Orlando Pirates of South Africa, Asec Mimossa of Côte D’Ivoire and Platinum FC of Zimbabwe.

As for Rangers, Nigeria representatives in the CAF Confederation Cup, they will be drawn against any of the losers in the Champions League first round.

A win over the two legs will see the former African Cup Winners club tournament reach the group stage of the second tier African club competition.