ASCE: Rural Roads Must be Serviceable for Evacuation of Agricultural Produce

Bennett Oghifo

The American Society of Civil Engineers, (ASCE) Nigeria International section has stressed the need to build serviceable rural roads to ensure easy evacuation of agricultural produce and other services.

This was contained in a technical paper presentation on the “Prioritisation of Rural Roads for Access and Mobility”, delivered by Engr. Emmanuel A. Adeyemo at the 4th quarterly meeting and year-end cocktail party of the Society, held at Radisson Lagos Hotel, Ikeja, recently.

According to Adeyemo, “rural roads must have mobility and access linked to serviceable Local Government Roads for effective use.”

The paper further dwelt on the need to develop rural roads for easy access to agricultural products and ease of transportation of same through the provision of road infrastructure to link the urban areas.

He said three main criteria considered in the decision analysis for construction or rehabilitation of rural roads include: accessibility and agricultural marketing ranked 40% – the highest; alongside Economic/Agricultural Efficiency – 30% and Social/Markets/Industry Impact – 30%.

The Cost-Benefit Ratio (CBR) in the consideration of Rural Roads for construction and/or rehabilitation would involve factors such as existing facilities against projected facilities, agricultural produce, and population; amongst others.

During the meeting, the newly elevated President of the section: Engr. Ajose Otinwa, and the President-Elect; Engr. (Mrs) O. Rahmat Odejayi, took the oath of office which was conducted by the Past President and Past Governor, Region 10 of the ASCE – Engr. Emmanuel A. Adeyemo. They shall pilot the affairs of the section for the remaining part of 2019 until election of new officers in September, 2019.

This became necessary consequent upon the elevation of the erstwhile President of the section; Engr. Saliu A. Lawal, to the position of Governor, Region 10 of the American Society of Civil Engineers.