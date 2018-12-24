Sodiq, Olatunji Win O’Trafford PSA National Tourney

Nigeria’s top female squash player, Yemisi Olatunji and former male Number One, Taiwo Sodiq, emerged winners of the O’Trafford PSA National Closed Satellite Tournament 2018 at the weekend.

It was another version of the Williams sisters, Venus and Serena, at the final when Yemisi defeated her younger sister, Busayo Olatunji, 11-7, 11-8, 11-3 to win the women’s event of the maiden O’Trafford squash tournament.

Fresh from her exploit at the just concluded National Sports Festival in Abuja, Yemisi displayed why she is Nigeria’s topmost player in the female category.

In the male category, Sodiq who was in strong form throughout the game and ousted top player, Lanre Abdulrahman in the semi-final, bounced from his lost in the first set to defeat a hard-fighting Idowu Enemakure 12-14, 11-1, 11-6, 11-8 in a five straight set game.

The Chairman of O’Trafford Squash club, Aderemi Adeseun while presenting the winners with their prizes said the tournament has come to stay and urged all other squash clubs to organise more PSA sanctioned tournaments to enable Nigerian squash players get points to be ranked.

Sodiq, the winner of the male category received $1,000 as the star prize while Yemisi Olatunji who emerged champion of the female version received $500.