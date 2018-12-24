Ojobo Appointed African ICT Foundation President

A new Board of Trustee has been announced for the African ICT Foundation, with the former Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Director of Public Affairs, Mr. Tony Ojobo, appointed as the President of the Foundation.

Ojobo, who has spent close to 30 years of his public service career in the industry starting from the defunct NITEL, is bringing his wealth of experience to rejig the Foundation and put it on its next growth stage that is expected to spur growth, opportunity, and progress in Africa’s ICT/Telecoms industry.

The ex-NCC image maker, who is now the Chairman of Kulturekode Hub has demonstrated a long history of working in the telecommunications industry. He is skilled in negotiation, business development, strategic planning, and public speaking.

Ojobo, a Certified Regulation Specialist, Utility Regulations/ Telecom Regulations of the Institute of Public Private Partnership, Washington,NDC, USA in his acceptance letter, said “I feel honoured to have been nominated for this assignment. The ICT ecosystem in Africa is in a state of emergency and all hands must be on deck to leverage technology for the advancement of our economies.”

Appointed alongside with Ojobo, is Dr. Ing Pierre-François Kamanou, Franco-Cameroonian, Founder, GTS Network who has pioneered the development of GSM networks in the last 10 years as well as the development of mobile VAS solutions. Kamanou will serve as First Vice President/Regional Director for the Francophones countries.

Robotic engineer from the Republic of Benin, Ms. Racheal Orumor will join the Foundation as the 2nd Vice President/Country Director for the Republic of Benin.

In her letter of acceptance to serve on the BOT, she noted: “It is vital that we strive to promote scalable tech solutions. We cannot scale without having tech policies and recommendations by Africans and for the African continent.”

Announcing the new Board of Trustees for the Foundation in Lagos, the out-going BoT President, Dr. Samuel Ikiddeh, said the BoT, which will manage the Foundation through various committees, has some of its best in ICT/Telecoms in Africa to rejig the Foundation for the growth of ICT/Telecoms industry in Africa.

Also in the BoT, is the multiple award winner, and winner of the 2018NCanadian Excellence CEO, Ikechukwu Nnamani, who is the President/ CEO of Medallion Communications Limited, an interconnect telecoms company. Others are CEO Astongate Consult, Dr. Anthony Nwosu; Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Tishri InfoTech Ltd, Oludare Omoniyi Akinbo; and Professor Effong Johnson, a multi-talented writer.