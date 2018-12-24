No Alternative to Restructuring, Clark Insists

Niger Delta leader and former Federal Commissioner for Information, Chief Edwin Clark, has insisted that the restructuring of Nigeria remains the way out of the challenges confronting the country.

He stated this yesterday when he received the presidential candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) and members of the party who visited him at his residence in Abuja.

The elder statesman said, “We need a proper restructuring of this country; where everybody will be equal, where appointments will not come from one particular place and others are just waiting.”

Ahead of the general elections in 2019, Clarke said the problems in the country might continue irrespective of who wins the election next year.

He, therefore, stressed the need for a constitutional amendment that would guarantee equity and justice for citizens, irrespective of their ethnic or religious background.

“Once you have a Nigeria where some people are superior, and others are inferior, then you don’t have a country,” the elder statesman noted.

“We believe in one thing, and that is the Constitution Nigeria has today; if that constitution is not changed, all will not be well.”