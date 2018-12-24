IDPs Protest against Incessant Attacks by Bandits on Zamfara

* Set ablaze LG secretariat

* Police arrest 23 protesters

By Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto and Ibrahim Shuaibu in Gusau

Following what they described as the incessant attacks on villages by bandits in Zamfara State, some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Tsafe town in Tsafe Local Government Monday went on the rampage, setting the council secretariat ablaze, burned 19 vehicles, including three vehicles belonging to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The IDPs, who blocked all the entrances to the town, called on the authorities to do the needful in containing the criminal activities of bandits in the state particularly the unabated killings of innocent citizens.

The protesters carried various placards calling for an end to banditry in the state.

THISDAY gathered that travellers along Tsafe road, which is the major road linking Zamfara with Zaria, Kaduna, Kano, Sokoto and Kebbi were prevented from making use of the road by the protesters.

Despite the heavy presence of policemen and other security agents patrolling the town, the protesters, as at the time of filing this report, continued with their protests.

Speaking with newsmen, the council chairman, Alhaji Aliyu, who visited the town after the incident, said security personnel were on top of the situation in Tsafe town.

According to him, the protesters destroyed properties and set some government, private vehicles and the local government secretariat ablaze.