Church Refutes Alleged Issuance of N118 Million Dud Cheques

By Mary Nnah

The World Evangelism Bible Church (WEBIC), has refuted allegations of issuance of dud cheques levelled against their General Overseer, Prophet Samson Ayorinde.

The reaction came at the heels of recent publications in some national newspapers, alleging that the pastor could be arrested for issuing dud cheques to the tune of N118 million.

Declaring the allegation as deceptive and misleading, the church said it does not represent the facts.

This is following the dismissal of the fundamental human rights application filed by registered trustees of WEBIC, Prophet Samson Ayorinde and Rev Harold Chinonyerem by Justice Yetunde Adesanya of the Lagos High Court.

In an interview with newsmen, the Resident Pastor of the Headquarters Church, Rev. Harold Chinonyerem said: “We want the world to know that these publications are a misrepresentation of what actually transpired.

“There was a loan with Smartlinks. Unfortunatel, during the transaction, the prophet became indisposed, was flown overseas and as such could not handle business transactions.

“Then the officers of Smartlinks brought the matter to the principal officers of the church, who assured them that there were no problems but pointed out that Prophet Ayorinde was at that moment indisposed.

“The church agreed to resolve the matter and consequently entered into some agreements with Smart Links. Along the line, while payments were going on, there were some disagreements on the figures that led to the presentation of the cheques, against the church’s advice.

“It was then the police were invited and the matter got out of hand. I like to make the following positions clear; “that there was no criminal intent or intention to issue dud cheques.

“That the church was paying the loans until there was breakdown in negotiations; that at no point has the church, the prophet, the trustees or Rev. Harold been sued for dud cheques.

“That the church is still in negotiation with Smartlinks and is ready to clear the brouhaha whenever there is an agreement on terms of payment.

“That the church and its officials are honest, peace loving people whose desire is to help make Nigeria a better place to live.

“That the church is a friend of the press and is therefore open to inquiries from media operatives before publications concerning it is made.”