Victor Moses Heading Back Home

With Mauricio Sarri having stated clearly that Victor Moses has no place in his team and Chelsea having placed a £12m price tag on him, the Nigerian may be heading to where he started-Blackburn, writes Kunle Adewale

The Italian Manager has admitted that the Nigerian star has no place in his squad. Sarri insists he does not know where the 27-year-old winger will fit in his current Blues squad.

Moses has only made two Premier League appearances and played just six times this season in all competitions under Sarri and hopeful of ending his Chelsea nightmare in January with former club Crystal Palace interested in signing him.

Chelsea have told Moses he can leave the club in January as long as they get a £12million fee for their forgotten man. The former title winner has struggled to establish himself in Sarri’s plans and is now on the lookout for an escape route when the transfer window opens in January.

Before the start of the season Moses had said he was looking forward to a successful season under Sarri, despite the cloud of uncertainty in securing a starting shirt under the new Chelsea manager.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Moses insisted he was not looking to leave the club, but embrace the Italian’s methods.

“We’re looking forward to it. Obviously, we have a new manager now, he’s got a new philosophy and we’re looking good in training. We just want to work hard together as a team and make sure we understand what he wants from us and do the best we can this season. Chelsea is a big club. It’s a club with a great history, we’ve won loads of big trophies, and we always want to do that. With the players we’ve got and ability that we’ve got, we just want to keep on working hard together to make the club great and keep doing well,” he said.

As part of measures to establish himself in Stamford Bridge the 27-year-old quitted international football to concentrate on his club career but the objective seems to be defeated as he is finding regular playing time difficult under Chelsea Sarri.

Under former manager, Antonio Conte, Moses was a key player – fitting in at right wingback in his three-at-the-back system. However, Sarri has switched the formation to 4-3-3 with Eden Hazard and Willian as his first-choice wingers.

The former Crystal Palace star has indicated that he was looking to leave in January because of the lack of game-time. And he recently admitted he was thinking of departing the club where he came up through the academy.

He said: “Right now, it’s not a good season for me, but I have to find some way to get back on.How? I do not know, but it’s up to me to figure that out. But right now it looks hard. We have good results and we play super football, which only makes it harder.”

UK’s Daily Star, however, reported that Moses may end up on loan at Old Trafford with Manchester United in the January transfer window.

The newspaper hinted that Moses, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Croatia star Ante Rebic and AS Roma’s Cengiz Under were on the radar of Jose Mourinho as possible players to lift Manchester United’s game from its poor state.

Mourinho who was Moses’ coach at Chelsea is believed to be in the hunt for a new striker, as both Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford have not been convincing this season with only five goals between the pair in 24 competitive games. Moses is believed could fit into United’s game with his pacey play.

Before Conte’s arrival, Moses had not played a league game for Chelsea for more than three years but he became a key role in the former Juventus Manager’s 3-4-3 system, which was a huge turnaround for a player who, partly because of injury, started only 38 league games in the past three seasons, completing 90 minutes just 12 times.

“I played as a wing-back a lot during my career, particularly when I was younger in the mid-to-late 1990s when that system was least popular in the Premier League. I used to enjoy it because, like Moses, it suited my game. Like him, I was more of an attacker than a defender and wing-backs have the freedom to get forward when they want.

“You have to be disciplined defensively and decide when to join the attack or hold back, but you have the freedom of the touchline and the ability to impose yourself on the game far more than you can as a normal winger. By timing your runs, you can come from deep with a head of steam and burst into great positions – the sort of thing that Moses was doing when he used his power and pace to great effect,” Conte had said.

Moses admitted that he always hoped to play regularly for a big club like the Blues, but struggled to make an impact on the first team at Stamford Bridge until Conte arrived and his 3-4-3 formation has brought the best out of the 27-year-old.

“I’ve always wanted to play for this big club, it’s one of the best clubs in the world at the moment and I’m enjoying every single minute. I just want to keep on working hard and helping my teammates out,” he told Chelsea’s official website.”

The arrival of another Italian at Chelsea in the summer had to change the narratives and Moses has now fallen behind in the pecking order.

With his future hanging in the balance, Moses may have to renege on his decision to quit international football as he would be needing the national team as a launch-pad in his search for a new high profile club in the mold of Chelsea.

Moses shocked soccer loving Nigerians in early August as he announced his retirement from international football after playing 37 matches and scoring 12 goals for Nigeria.

He made it known on his social media account that he will play no part wearing the green and white colours of Nigeria after he joined the national team in 2012 since switching allegiance from England to Nigeria.

“I would like to announce that after much thought I have made the decision to retire from playing international football. I have experienced some of the best moments of my life wearing the Super Eagles shirt and have memories with me that will last a lifetime. Nothing will ever compete to what it felt like to represent Nigeria on behalf of our country.

“However, I feel that now is the right time to step away in order to be able to focus fully on club career and my young family as well as to allow the next generation of Super Eagles stars the opportunity to step up and to flourish,” he said.

Though many clubs have been touted to be ready to sign-on Moses, a return to Blackburn-where he started seems most obvious.