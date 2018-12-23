Skills devt: Obaseki redeems pledge to young mosaic artist

The Edo State Government has redeemed a promise made to young, talented mosaic artist, Mr. Aguda Oluwafemi Isaac, for the supply of beaded artwork of the state governor, after the artist impressed the governor with his talent at an event.

All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart and leader in Edo Central, Theophilus Okoh, who presented a cheque to the artist in Government House, Benin City, to effect the supply of the art piece, said the gesture was in fulfillment of a promise made by the governor during the APC Youth Entrepreneurship Seminar and Empowerment Programme, which held in Uromi.

He said the Governor Obaseki-led administration is poised to empower youths who are skilled, intelligent and demonstrate commitment to contribute to the development of the state.

According to him, “This cheque is presented to Aguda Oluwafemi Isaac following the promise made by Governor Obaseki on the 24 April, 2018 during the APC Youth Entrepreneur Seminar and Empowerment Programme. The young man did something extraordinary using beads to make an image of the governor. The governor was impressed when he saw the artwork.”

Aguda thanked the governor for the gesture, and noted that he was able to become a better artist through determination and hard work, as he had no political godfather to push his case before the governor.

He said, “I presented the governor’s portrait to him. It was designed with beads and the governor was impressed and promised to engage me to supply him the artwork.”

The artist, who was posted to Edo State for the compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme in 2011, said it took him six years to achieve the feat.