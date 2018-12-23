Saraki: PDP will Give Nigerians a New Lease of Life

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki yesterday assured Nigerians of a better deal under a Peoples Democratic Party-led federal government come 2019.

Saraki was optimistic that PDP will wrest power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) during next year’s general elections, noting that the ruling APC had betrayed Nigerians who voted en masse for it in 2015.

The Senate President spoke during a ‘ thank you visit’ to PDP canvassers in Ilorin West and Asa local government areas of Kwara state on Saturday.

Saraki alleged that the APC-led federal government had shortchanged the people of Kwara State who voted massively for its candidates across board in 2015.

He, however, told Kwarans not to grieve over the treatment meted out to them by the APC even as he assured them of a better deal under Atiku Abubakar PDP- led federal government come next year.

He said: “Today I’m not here for campaign, I’m here to thank you, my people for your support. I urge you to remain steadfast in your support for us and our party, the PDP, which will by God’s grace form the federal government after the 2019 elections.

“We regret the undeserved treatment meted to you by the APC government which you voted massively for in 2015. However, let me assure you of better deal in the next political dispensation when our party shall by the special grace of God and your support form government at the centre.

“Like I have always said, the reason why I’m in politics is to ensure the wellbeing and welfare of my people. I will stop at nothing in achieving this.

“I also want to assure you that unlike the unfaithful APC, the PDP will fulfill its promises to Nigerians. The PDP will chase APC out of power in 2019 because our people have been subjected to untold hardship in the last three and half years. APC deliberately edged us out in the scheme of things so as to deny our people dividends of democracy.”