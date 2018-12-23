2019: CAN Urges Executive, Legislature to Resolve Differences on Electoral Law Amendments

James Sowole in Akure

The National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev Samson Ayokunle has challenged the executive and the egislative arms of government to meet and resolve their differences on the electoral law amendments to ensure a smooth election in 2019.

The CAN president spoke to journalists in Akure, Ondo State after his sermon at the Service of Carols and Lessons organised by the Ondo State Government.

Ayokunle said Nigeria would survive 2019 despite various challenges and apprehensions in the country.

The CAN president said security agencies have crucial roles to play for the election to be successful and credible,

He therefore advised security not to use their positions to intimidate voters but maintain neutrality in whatever they do during the forthcoming election.

While addressing the congregation, Ondo State governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu said Nigerians should be prayerful and reflect always on the essence and meaning of Christmas.

He said the government had taken important measures to tackle cases of insecurity particularly robberies and kidnapping in the state.

Akeredolu expressed optimism that kidnapping would be a thing of the past in the state and called on all residents of the state to cooperate with governnebt and security agencies to rid the state of insecurity.