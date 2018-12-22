Yuletide: Edo First Lady donates food items to NEPWHAN

Wife of Edo State Governor, Mrs Betsy Obaseki, has felicitated with the Edo Chapter of the Network of Persons living with HIV/Aids (NEPWHAN), with the donation of food items to the group.

Mrs Obaseki said the donation was in the spirit of the Christmas season, which is about showing love and giving to the less-privileged in society.

“On behalf of Edo State, we present this token to you to show love and to ensure that you are stronger even in the coming year. We want to ensure that you enjoy with your friends and family this season,” she said.

The First Lady, represented by Dr. Nosa Aledeselu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said the state government would continue to provide succour to members of the group and make life more enjoyable for them.

In her response, the Secretary of NEPWHAN commended Mrs Obaseki for the kind gesture, noting that the food items would go a long way in meeting their needs in the season.

The items donated to the group include 50 bags of rice; 22 medium bags and cartons of tin tomatoes.

The state government has intensified effort to provide succour to NEPWHAN in the state and ensure that they get necessary care and other items to make them comfortable.