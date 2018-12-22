Oriakhi Wins Mavericks Kitty Group Golf Tourney

Dr. Matthew Oriakhi over the weekend emerged champion at the Mavericks Kitty Group end of the year golf tournament held at the Benin Club golf section, Benin City.

Oriakhi, Vice-President of Benin Club, played a net score of 70 to emerge victorious over hard-hit golfer, Oscar Iyare by two net margins at the one-day event that attracted about 80 members from the golf section.

The former captain, table-tennis section, who was inducted into the golf section in December 2017 attributed his victory to regular daily training, and determination to win trophy barely a year of his induction into the game of golf.”My desire is to win more trophies next year by God’s grace.”

Also, captain of the club, Osagie Nehikhare commended the group led by AVM Aliyu Hassan for organising such wonderful tournament, while calling other Kitty groups to emulate Mavericks group, as well as to organise a combined tournament next year.

Similarly, the group chairman, AVM Hassan thanked all members for participating at the event, and for a demonstration of love and unity within the club. He noted that next year edition would be bigger and better organised by the group.

Moreover, Steve Ebaretonbofa won the men’s category with 73 net ahead of Dr. Mojeed Momoh who played 74 net, while Esosa Ojomo’s 88 gross won him the best gross trophy. Pat Ojebuoboh won the veteran men trophy with 77 net, just as S. Imasuen’s 81 net secured the super veteran trophy for him.

Former lady captain, Suwadetu Mahmud won the ladies event with a net score of 72 to beat another former lady captain, Nkiru Awiaka. Phil Ojebuoboh lifted the veteran ladies trophy having played 80 net to beat Ivie Iyoha who had 84 net.

In the individual awards, Oscar Iyare and Ebaretonbofa won the best putter award in the Mavericks Kitty Group members and BCGS men’s respectively.