Honour For Samson Itodo

In the words of Cesar Chavez, “We cannot seek achievement for ourselves and forget about progress and prosperity for our community… Our ambitions must be broad enough to include the aspirations and needs of others, for their sakes and for our own.”

Without a doubt, the above quote aptly captures the essential Samson Itodo, sponsor of the ‘Not-Too-Young-To-Run bill, For his efforts, he emerged The Young Person of the Year at the 13th edition of The Future Awards Africa held on December 16, 2018 at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

The ground-breaking bill, which was finally signed in 2018, sought to advance youth participation in Nigerian politics, challenging post-Independence laws that preclude citizens under the age of 30 from participating in Federal, State and Local Government election.

He won the top prize in a category made up of several inspiring Nigerians like author Tomi Adeyemi; artiste David ‘Davido’ Adeleke; Nemitari Ajienka, an academic and scientist, Dr. Mahmoud Maina.

Receiving his award, Itodo emphasized the importance of active youth participation in the electoral process especially the upcoming elections in 2019.

He advised young Nigerians to leverage on the opportunities provided by the Not-Too-Young-To-Run bill to get involved and create real impact in their communitie