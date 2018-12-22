Blockbuster Movies on StarTimes  During Festive Season

In a bid to deliver unmatched entertainment to its subscribers during the Christmas season, StarTimes is rolling out blockbuster movies from Nollywood and in local languages all through this December and January 2019.

According to the pay-Tv company, more than 100 blockbuster movies from some of the best producers in Nollywood, Yoruba, Igbo and Hausa languages will be aired.

Some of the movies include Last Date, Enigma, Blind Spot, Friendship Betrayal and Criminals in love all showing on ST Nollywood Plus, while AMC Movies would show Fall Guy, Rage, The Keeper, Crazy People, among others showing on AMC Series.

Others include Ajo Obi, Ife Chukwu Dere, Oku Nso, Osu and Munachi showing on Isimbido, while Mama Swaga, Ekundayo, Somolu Babes and Mr. Ambode on ST Yoruba.

Hausa speaking subscribers are not left out with Haske: Matan Arewa, Gari ya Waye, showing on Arewa 24.